HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The federal government is giving a $1.2 million grant to Jasper for water infrastructure improvements to support local business growth along with job creation and retention efforts.

Officials with the U.S. Economic Development Administration say this grant will support construction of a new backup water supply connection necessary for local businesses, including those associated with the region’s wood products manufacturing cluster, to expand operations. a news release says this EDA investment will be matched with $1.2 million in local funds and is expected to create 225 jobs, retain 560 jobs, and generate $34 million in private investment, according to grantee estimates.

Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo says, “This EDA investment in Jasper’s infrastructure will support local business growth, create jobs, and improve economic resilience in Jasper, all while building on the city’s long-established history as a wood manufacturing city.”