JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — A search of a Jasper home led police to arrest a 20-year-old woman Saturday afternoon. According to the Jasper Police Department, investigators carried through with a drug investigation on 2800 block of N Portersville Road.

After the homeowner agreed to a residential search, police say they found several containers of marijuana wax, raw marijuana, paraphernalia and around $1,800 in cash.

Investigators believe the drugs and crash belong to Karla Alcantera, a woman living at the home. She was arrested and booked into the Dubois County Jail.

Alcantara is facing charges of:

Maintaining a Common Nuisance (Level 6 Felony)

Dealing in Marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (Class A Misdemeanor)

Possession of Marijuana (Class B Misdemeanor)

Possession of Paraphernalia (Class C Misdemeanor)

