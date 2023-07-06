HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Jasper Street Department will begin their annual Asphalt Pavement Preservation Projects using Liquid Road as of July 11, barring any unforeseen events.

Government officials say this surface coating is comparable to a seal coating; however, it is thicker, more durable and designed to wear longer than an ordinary seal coating. Officials say residents will be notified via a door hanger the day before the application begins on their street.

Officials say residents must have all vehicles removed from garages, streets and driveways prior to 7 a.m. on the day which the application is applied to their street and will not be allowed back on the street until it is re-opened, or when barricades are removed by the contractor.

Japser’s street adminastrator says neither motorists nor pedestrians will be allowed on these streets during/after the application of Liquid Road until the substance is thoroughly dry, which is about two days. Officials say treated streets will remain closed for about two days depending on weather and material drying conditions.

According to Japser Government, the following is a list of affected streets that will not necessarily be processed in this order: