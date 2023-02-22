DUBOIS, Ind. (WEHT) — Jasper Police say a woman was arrested late Wednesday morning after she allegedly drove drunk right after urinating outside a gas station.

Police were called to the 3rd Avenue Hucks in Jasper after someone called saying they saw a woman with her pants down urinating in the front parking lot.

Officers arrived on scene, but the suspect was no longer there. Shortly after, police say they found the suspect driving her car.

According to a police report, officers pulled the woman over and discovered she was drunk and had a suspended license.

Officers say the woman failed a field sobriety test and and her BAC came back as .202 in a chemical test. The woman was booked into the Dubois County Security Center on no bond and faces several charges.