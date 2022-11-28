JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) -The Dubois County Museum will sponsor their annual Cookie Walk from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on December 10 and 1 to 3 p.m. on December 11.

Officials say the cookie sale is organized with the cookies and candies made by museum volunteers, members and the ladies of Indiana Beta Gamma Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, the local Dubois County Chapter of this international Teachers’ Sorority. A news release says there will be a wide variety of cookies available for sale. Officials welcome people to fill up a box with cookies and treats and pay by the pound, and proceeds benefit the museum’s programs.

In the press release, officials say, “Free admission to those attending the Cookie Walk.”