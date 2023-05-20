HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Interest by dedicated chess players have prompted a new weekly program called “Chess Night on Mondays” at the Dubois County Museum.

According to a release, players of all levels from middle school to adult and men and women are welcome. The event will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday nights, starting June 5, and there is no registration required.

If a Monday is a national observance of a holiday, the event won’t be held that week.

Area resident Bob Marshall will oversee the program.

The museum is asking participants to pay $2 for each evening someone attends. Participants may also choose to pay a yearly membership to the museum to gain free admission for Chess Night and its many programs.

Players are welcome to bring their own sets, but the museum will have sets on hand.

Anyone with questions or concerns should contact Bob Marshall at DuboisCountyChess@Outlook.com.