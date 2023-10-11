JASPER, In. (WEHT)-What was supposed to be a simple video of her grandfather’s flowers is going viral on TikTok.

Cassie Woodard lives in Holland and posted a video of her grandfather working in his flower garden.

The 94-year-old grandfather grew and saved all of the flowers for Woodard’s wedding.

The Tik-Tok video was posted on October 5.

The video is standing at 4 and a half million views.

Woodard talked about the experience.

“I just wanted to capture that morning that we picked flowers together. So it was a day before my wedding, and we took it straight over to decorate the venue. And I just put a couple of little shots together and wanted to keep that memory of us picking the flowers together.”

The grandfather and his late wife planted the flowers at their home in Jasper decades ago. After his wife passed away in 2013, he decided to continue growing the flowers in honor of her.