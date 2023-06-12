HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A talent show will be taking place in Jasper during its Strassenfest.

Event organizers say the event will take place August 5 at 6 p.m. at The Main Stage during the Jasper Strassenfest. Officials say they are looking for all kinds of entries, with any unique talent, performance or ability to showcase. Organizers note any type of family-friendly act is welcome to enter this year’s Talenspiel.

Event organizer Kaitlyn Neukam says, “Sing, Dance, Standup Comedy, Juggle… The possibilities are endless!”

Organizers say all entrants will have a time limit of five minutes or less, and entry is limited to 16 entries. Participants will compete for prizes which will be awarded to the first, second and third place finishers. First Place receives $100, Second Place receives $75 and Third Place receives $50. Final places are determined by a panel of judges. Judging will be based on Stage Presence, Originality and Overall Performance.

For questions, or to get an application, please contact Neukam by phone at (812) 482-2727.