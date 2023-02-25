JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a 78-year-old woman was taken to the hospital Saturday after she was hit by an car in a church parking lot.

Police officers were dispatched to the Holy Family Church in Jasper after reports came through of a woman hit by a car. The woman was given first-aid and then taken to a hospital for her injuries.

Investigators believe a 92-year-old man was backing his Chrysler sedan out of a parking spot when he hit a parked car. According to police, the man then drove forward through a grass median and struck an elderly woman. Officers say the man continued accelerating after striking the woman and hit another parked car.

Police did not give any further update on the woman’s condition. No criminal charges were filed against the 92-year-old driver. Jasper Police say the investigation into the incident is ongoing.