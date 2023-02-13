JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — City officials have issued an emergency boil advisory for a neighborhood in Jasper. The advisory was put out publicly Monday afternoon.

According to the Jasper Municipal Water Department, the advisory only impacts people on 164 between Hillside Drive and the Meridian Road intersection.

Officials say the advisory, which was caused by a water main break, includes Sherri Lane, Schnell Lane, Primrose Lane, Easy Street and Riverside Drive.

The boil advisory will last a minimum of 48 hours or until two water samples pass testing, as reported by officials.

Residents impacted should boil water for at least five minutes before consuming.