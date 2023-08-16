HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say a facility at Arrowhead Engineered Products, Inc. in Jasper will soon close.

A federal warn notice revealed officials will conduct employee separations in connection with the closing of an Arrowhead facility located at 1919 Hospitality Drive in Jasper. Officials say this action is expected to be permanent, and the entire facility will close.

Part of the notice reads, “Employee separations in connection with this action are expected to commence during the 14 day period commencing on October 14, 2023… All employees will be separated from Arrowhead employment unless they become employed elsewhere at Arrowhead.”

A news release notes the affected employees are not represented by any union, and there are no bumping rights for any employees.

The affected postions are:

Maintenance Associate – 1 person

Material Handler I – 13 people

Material Handler II – 2 people

Warehouse Associate I – 20 people

Warehouse Associate II – 11 people

Warehouse Team Lead I – 3 people

Warehouse Team Lead II – 2 people

The notice says people may contact the HR Manager at 812-226-0478 if they require further information.