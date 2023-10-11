JASPER, In. (WEHT) – In partnership with several companies in Dubois County, the Vincennes University Jasper Campus gave some local high school freshmen the opportunity to tour several businesses and learn about numerous career paths.

This included fields such as robotics, agriculture, healthcare and photography. Professional photographer Jay Hamlin says he sees these tours as a chance to enrich the students’ everyday lives as well as provide career options.

“The world today the kids have grown up with cell phones in their hand, and so they’ve been taking pictures since they were able to hold a phone,” says Hamlin. “So it’s a big part of who they are. And so part of what I see my role can be is how can I help people enjoy taking photographs? How can I help them take better photographs?”

The VUJC houses several career programs of their own, including an automation and robotics academy.