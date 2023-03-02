JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – German American Bank has announced that Michael F. Beckwith has been appointed Executive Vice President, Chief Banking Officer, effective April 1.

Officals say Beckwith will succeed current Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer, Randall L. Braun, who will be retiring. The bank says Braun will retire after 12 years with the organization and 31 years of broad-based banking industry experience.

German American Bank says Beckwith joined German American Bank through the acquisition of First Security Bank in 2018 where he served as President and CEO. Officials note Beckwith has served as the Kentucky Division President leading the strategic focus in German American’s Kentucky footprint, and has most recently served as Chief Commercial Banking Officer.

Officials say in his role as Executive Vice President, Chief Banking Officer, Beckwith will oversee the strategy and execution of the bank’s business lines including commercial, retail, mortgage, treasury management and affordable housing. A news release says he will also provide executive oversight for marketing operations.

Neil Dauby, President and CEO, commented, “This transition of our Chief Banking Officer position is the company’s next step in the ongoing management succession planning the board has been implementing for the past several years. We are excited to expand Mike’s leadership role within our organization. He consistently demonstrates the qualities that define German American’s culture with an unwavering commitment to our customers, employees, shareholders and communities.”