JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Jasper officials have announced another round of funding for downtown façade improvements.

Officials say the Façade Grant Program is a program intended to provide financial help for exterior building façade improvements in the Downtown and Riverfront Areas of Jasper. Officials say the goal of the program is to stimulate retail growth and catalyze investment through better aesthetics.

Heart of Jasper says grants will be awarded on a reimbursement basis, following an application procedure, design review, approval, and construction. Officials say disbursement is dependent upon submission of cost invoices from contractors and tradesmen and inspection work by the Heart of Jasper Design Advisory Committee. Heart of Jasper says availability of funding will vary per calendar year.

A news release says the Façade Grant Program is now accepting applications for 2023, and the deadline to apply is February 20, 2023. Officials say winners will be announced on March 3, 2023.

Heart of Jasper says guidelines and criteria to apply can be found at the City Hall or Chamber of Commerce. You may also download all information from this website or reach out to Kate Schwenk at info@heartofjasper.org .