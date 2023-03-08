JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – HNI Corporation and Kimball International, Inc. announced Wednesday that HNI will acquire all the outstanding shares of Kimball International.

Officials say a combined HNI and Kimball International will have a broader, more comprehensive product offering, tailored go-to-market strategies and enhanced manufacturing capabilities. HNI says the combined company will continue to be led by Jeff Lorenger, HNI’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. HNI says Kristie Juster, Kimball International’s CEO, will remain in her current role until the closing to ensure a seamless transition.

Jeff Lorenger, HNI’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are excited about joining with Kimball International, a high-quality company we have long admired for its recognized brands, furnishings expertise built over 70 years, and established relationships across multiple sectors. The combined company will have a stronger platform for growth, delivering significant benefits for our shareholders, members, dealers, and customers. We look forward to welcoming the talented Kimball International employees to HNI.”