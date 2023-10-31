HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Jasper man is behind bars after being charged with child molesting.

The Jasper Police Department states on October 20, Jasper PD began an investigation into allegations of child molesting. After some time, authorities were able to establish probable cause that Earl Branham, Jr., 66, had sexual contact with a female under the age of 14.

After being interviewed, Branham was arrested and charged with Attempted Child Molesting (Level 4 Felony), Child Molesting (Level 4 Felony), Neglect of a Dependent (Level 6 Felony) and Exhibiting an Obscene Performance (Class A Misdemeanor). He was booked into the Dubois County Security Center.