HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – This holiday season will feature the Jasper Community Arts presenting Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” at the Jasper Arts Center on Friday, December 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Officials state the doors will open at 6:30 and tickets will be $35 for adults, $33 for seniors and $30 for students.

Tickets are available now at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center or online at www.jasperarts.org/tickets.

The Jasper Arts Center is located at 951 College Avenue, Jasper, IN 47546.