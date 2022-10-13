JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — The city of Jasper won this year’s “Strongest Town” award, and they’re now finally getting to celebrate in person.

Wednesday night, author Charles Marohn visited Dubois County to formally present the award to the city.

Part of what earned Jasper this prestigious award was the community’s focus on accessibility and investment in the upkeep, rebuilding and re-use of older infrastructure with as little use of tax dollars as possible.

Mayor Dean Vonderheide tells us that being named the Strongest Town was a lengthy, time-consuming process.

“It has been done over the decades, it’s not an initial piece of hard work that we had to do to win this competition, it’s been done over time,” says Mayor Vonderheide. “It feels great, it’s the community I’ve always been a part of and I’m just proud we continue to live up to the standards that were set decades ago.”

The mayor also says that more than anything else, the community made this possible.