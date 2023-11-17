HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say out of over nine hundred schools, Jasper Elementary School (JES) is in the top five.

A news release says JES earned a significant honor on Friday, as they were chosen as one of the top five finalists for ESEA Distinguished Schools. Being chosen as one of the top five ESEA Distinguished Schools is based on information from the 2022-2023 school year. The criteria is based on student behavior, attendance and academic outcomes. Data is inserted into an algorithm to determine well-roundedness among the schools. This data, along with a site visit, is what gave JES the honor.

To staff and students, Mr. Taylor commented. “I wanted you to know what all your focus, hard-work, and dedication has yielded for our school and the community of Jasper. It is an honor to be associated with such wonderful educators and students. I salute everyone for making our school the cleanest, safest, friendliest, and most accomplished it has ever been. I look even further to the future, as we continue to become better each day. Enjoy the moment. You all deserve this.”

JES is invited to showcase their accomplishments at the upcoming TitleCon event, which will be held in April 2024.