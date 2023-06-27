HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Jasper Fire Chief Kenny Hochgesang is reminding citizens of the safety and proper use of fireworks this 4th of July.

According to the chief, he is asking residents to be respectful and courteous of their neighbors by following the guidelines the State of Indiana has set for fireworks and to remember to set a good example for your neighborhood by cleaning up all debris left behind after discharge.

Fireworks may be used:

Only on the user’s property

On the property of someone who has consent to their use on that property

At a special discharge location

Consumer fireworks may only be used as follows:

June 29 to July 3 – from 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset

July 4 – from 10 a.m. to midnight

July 5 to July 9 – from 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset

“One thing firework users tend to forget is that they are responsible for where fireworks are set off, where they go and the mess they leave behind,” said Hochgesang. “Be safe, and please be careful!”