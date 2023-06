HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Heart of Jasper is introducing a new event called Shop and Sip, starting on Wednesday, June 21 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Officials state there will be 15 merchants to shop from, small bites to eat and sipping on mocktails and cocktails. Live music will also be performed by Mady Nuekam in the northwest quadrant of the town square.

Future event dates will be held on every third Wednesday of the month: July 19, August 16, September 20 and October 18.