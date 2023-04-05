HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A 45-year-old Jasper man was arrested Wednesday after police say they found fake social security cards and driver’s licenses in the car he was driving.

Around 10 a.m. this morning, Jasper Police officers pulled over a Toyota Corolla near a grocery store on E 30th Street. Officers discovered that the vehicle allegedly had a “false” and “fictitious” Texas temporary plate and was not registered properly.

Police say the driver, Jorge Javier Conde Gonzalez, never obtained a driver’s license. Officers found fake driver’s licenses and counterfeit social security cards inside the car, according to the Jasper Police Department.

Gonzalez was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and charged with 3 Counts of Counterfeit Government Issued Identification (Class A Misdemeanor) and Operating a Motor Vehicle without Ever Receiving a License (Class C Misdemeanor).