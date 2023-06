HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say the Jasper Police Department (JPD) is asking for help finding some people.

JPD says it needs help identifying two males in these photos. We reached out to Dispatch and learned due to the fact this was an ongoing investigation, they couldn’t release many details as to why these two are of interest to police.

(Courtesy: Jasper Police Department)

If you have any information, please contact police at 812-482-2255 or 812-481-COPS.