HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Jasper Police Department got a donation of two new E-bikes thanks to American Legion Post 147.

Officials with the department state the new bikes will replace two of the four patrol bikes that have been with the department since 1996 and will be utilized by the six JPD bike patrol officers during the upcoming Strassenfest and other community events throughout the year.

Officers also plan to conduct more patrols to areas such as the Riverwalk, Parklands and other areas that are inaccessible by patrol car.