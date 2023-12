HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A K9 with the Jasper Police Department will be getting a donation of body armor soon.

The department states K9 Gator will receive a bullet and stab protection vest thanks to the nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Officials state the vest is sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Beth Frank of the Alaska K9 Center and will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Uncle Boo.”

Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.