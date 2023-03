JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — A jury has found a Jasper teenager not guilty nearly half-a-year after he faced rape allegations, according to court documents.

19-year-old Liam Kibby was arrested last August after a female accused him of sexually assaulting her at his home.

After deliberations, a jury found Kibby not guilty of rape, criminal confinement and sexual battery. The judge threw out two counts he was originally facing. Kibby was released after being found not guilty earlier this month.