HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials with Jasper’s Courthouse Square Infrastructure and Revitalization Project provided some updates.
Officials say the updates include:
- Most of the work on the Square has been completed.
- Punchlist items are being finished up over the next 2 weeks.
- Directional striping and the crosswalk striping is being finished up and nearly complete.
- Traffic signal loop detectors will be installed at the West bound lane of 6th St. / 231.
- Final installation of pavers occurring in a few spots.
- Concrete coring for the installation of various signs is occurring.
- City departments are overseeing final inspections of the completed work.
Jasper City Hall says a ribbon cutting and opening ceremony dedicating the completion of the Courthouse Square Infrastructure and Revitalization Project will be held on October 13 at 5 p.m. around the Courthouse Square. City officials say everyone is invited.