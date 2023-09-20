HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials with Jasper’s Courthouse Square Infrastructure and Revitalization Project provided some updates.

Officials say the updates include:

Most of the work on the Square has been completed.

Punchlist items are being finished up over the next 2 weeks.

Directional striping and the crosswalk striping is being finished up and nearly complete.

Traffic signal loop detectors will be installed at the West bound lane of 6 th St. / 231.

St. / 231. Final installation of pavers occurring in a few spots.

Concrete coring for the installation of various signs is occurring.

City departments are overseeing final inspections of the completed work.

Jasper City Hall says a ribbon cutting and opening ceremony dedicating the completion of the Courthouse Square Infrastructure and Revitalization Project will be held on October 13 at 5 p.m. around the Courthouse Square. City officials say everyone is invited.