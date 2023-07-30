HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Police say a Jasper man who claimed to be with DoorDash recieved charges after entering a residence.

On July 30, the Jasper Police Department (JPD) says it was dispatched to the 700 block of Margaret Drive in reference to a suspicious male subject. JPD says a resident of the 700 block of Margaret Drive advised that a male subject had entered her front door, looking for a female subject and claiming to work for DoorDash. Police say officers later located Andrew Miller, 32, of Jasper, who matched the description of the suspect.

JPD says Miller was transported to the Jasper Police Department for questioning and was later lodged in the Dubois County Security Center and charged with residential entry.