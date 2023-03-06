JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – The Jasper Police Department (JPD) would like to remind residents that there are items that are unacceptable for the police department’s drop-box.

Officers say a few of the items not accepted include needles/sharps, liquids, inhalers and thermometers. JPD asks for people to please follow the instructions listed on the drop-box.

JPD would like to remind residents that there is a drop-box located in its lobby for people to dispose of any unused, expired or unwanted prescription medications. Police say the drop-box clearly shows which items are not acceptable.

Police say for questions about whether an item is acceptable, please call JPD at 812-482-2255 or come into the police department and someone will help them out.