JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — A new businesses is helping residents find fresh food in Jasper. A Hispanic grocery store called La Moroleón opened to the public in the former Herald Printing building on Mill Street.

We’re told the store will offer grocery options for people living in the downtown area. The Jasper Chamber of Commerce executive director says that area of town does not have a lot of grocery options.

“That area of downtown is definitely a food desert,” says Executive Director Nanvy Eckerle. “We struggled the past couple of years to even have restaurants there. Those also are making a comeback. So we have several restaurants that have recently opened their doors in the downtown area.”

Eckerle says more restaurants have also recently opened and helped with the revitalization of downtown.