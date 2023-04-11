HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced lane restrictions for US 231 northbound in Jasper.

INDOT says beginning on or around April 17, crews will restrict the northbound lane of US 231 between Country Club drive to West 17th street. Officials say this restriction will allow crews to perform drainage construction work. INDOT says during construction, the middle turn lane will be utilized as a temporary northbound lane.

Officials say work is expected to continue through mid-May, depending on the weather.