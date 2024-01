HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A baker from Jasper has reached the quarter finals in the running to be “The Greatest Baker”.

Tammy Bedolla owns Cake Babies and is competing in the national contest hosted by the Cake Boss, Buddy Valastro.

The Greatest Baker features bakers from across the country who compete for a $10,000 prize and a feature in “Bake from Scratch” magazine; the winner also gets to meet Valastro. The next round of voting starts at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, January 8.