JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — A 19-year-old California man is behind bars thousands of miles away from home after police detained him at a hospital in Jasper.

Saturday morning around 11:20 a.m., the Jasper Police Department was called to the University Drive area after a suspicious man parked his car in a field behind Vincennes University Jasper Campus.

According to police, they found the man, later identified as Joseph E. Roy of Downey, California, at the intersection of Gun Club Road and Woodlawn Drive.

Officers determined the man drove from Maplecrest Boulevard through the field he abandoned his car at. Roy was taken to a local hospital for medical clearance.

While at the hospital, police say Roy battered staff and law enforcement officers. He was booked into the Dubois County Jail and faces charges of: