HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Fairfield by Marriott in Jasper has been recognized as a Marriott Gold Circle Award winner.

According to officials, the hotel has 84 rooms and is managed by General Hotels Corporation headquartered in Indianapolis.

In order to receive a Gold Circle Award, hotels must rank in the top 10% of the brand globally in Overall Guest Satisfaction scores for the previous calendar year.

“It is an honor for our hotel team to be recognized with the Marriott Gold Circle Award,” said Jim Dora, Jr., President & CEO of General Hotels Corporation.

The hotel’s address is located at 333 River Centre Landing, Jasper, Indiana 47546.