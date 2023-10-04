HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say the Mid-States Corridor Project Office will end regular office hours for drop-in visits at Vincennes University Jasper.

According to a media release, moving forward members of the public will still be able to make appointments to meet with representatives from the Project Team. Officials say those interested in scheduling an in-person or virtual meeting should email info@midstatescorridor.com or call the project office at (812) 482-3116 to request an appointment. Officials request that people leave a message with their name and preferred contact information so the call can be returned to schedule an appointment.

A spokesperson for the office says the closure follows the release of the Final Environmental Impact Statement and Record of Decision marking an end to the Tier 1 Studies. With the selection of Refined Preferred Alternative P, INDOT will follow department processes for proceeding with the Tier 2 studies. Procedures include reviewing section priority before determining a timeline for the next phase of study. INDOT anticipates providing a local project office for each Tier 2 study area.