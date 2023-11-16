JASPER, In. (WEHT) – Next Step Recovery has unveiled its new home on Brosmer Street. The new home was made possible by a partnership with Behind the Wire Ministries.

Next Step Recovery is a nonprofit established in 2021 with a mission to provide safe, sober housing to men in recovery. Men may be referred to the home through treatment providers, the criminal justice system, family members or by self-referral.

“We help with all kinds of practical things,” says Scott Highberger, president and founder of Behind the Wire Ministries. “It’s life skills, parenting and saving money, creating budgets, learning how to operate a budget…and just really walking alongside to help them in maybe a lot of ways that they haven’t had that kind of leadership and mentorship before in their life.”

Residents are expected to stay for a minimum of nine months but they can stay for up to two years.