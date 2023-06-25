HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Jasper Police Department arrested a man after officials say he blew a BAC of more than four times the legal limit.

According to officials, the department was alerted of a vehicle driving erratically south on Newton Street at the intersection of Schuetter Road. After the driver exited the vehicle, he was identified as Ian Robling, 28, of Washington.

Officials say Robling was administered a Standard Field Sobriety Test but was stopped due to safety reasons. He submitted to a Portable Breath Test and blew a .359 BAC. Robling was taken to Memorial Hospital where a blood test resulted in a .428 BAC.

Indiana’s BAC legal limit is .08.

After medical clearance, Robling was transported to the Dubois County Security Center and charged with Operating While Intoxicated Over .15-Endangerment, Operating While Intoxicated and Open Container in Plain View. He has since been released from custody.