JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Pianist Robin Spielberg’s performance will take place on March 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the Jasper Arts Center.

A news release says Spielberg is a long time member of the prestigious Steinway Artist Roster and has a half-billion streams of her music across the globe. Officials note Spotify has now created a “Robin Spielberg Spotify Playlist.”

The media release says Robin’s newest album is a tribute to the Broadway Musical, “Give My Regards to Broadway.” This album, along with her recent releases, “Love Story” and “On the Edge of a Dream” charted on Billboard’s classical crossover and new age charts. Officials note that Spielberg is hailed as one of America’s most popular contemporary female pianists/composers.

The news release says Spielberg’s impact extends beyond the stage as she continues to lead master classes, workshops and multifaceted residencies in communities across the country.

Officials say more information on this and other performances can be found by visiting this website or by calling 812-482-3070.