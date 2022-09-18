JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say they took a woman into custody after she drunkenly swerved into the opposite lane of traffic Saturday night.

The Jasper Police Department tells us they pulled over a Jeep Gladiator after they saw it driving on the wrong way of the road. A police report states the driver, 48-year-old Andrea Lichlyter, showed signs of impairment and was taken to the police department to take a breath test.

Authorities say she tested .097 during the chemical breath test. Lichlyter was booked into the Duboid County Security Center on charges of “OWI with Endangerment” and “OWI”.

