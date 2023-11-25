HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Visitors to downtown Jasper on Saturday, November 25 are encouraged to provide big support by shopping small.

According to the JasperGov-Indiana social media page, several city and county organizations are celebrating Small Business Saturday, hosted by the Greater Downtown Jasper Business Association.

While the adults are encouraged to support local businesses, there’s also something for the kids, too. Hoosier Bloom is hosting a children’s ornament painting workshop at $5 a piece from 10:00 a.m. Eastern to 11:30. Santa will also be at his house in the downtown square from Noon to 3:00 p.m. Eastern.

Small Business Saturday will run all day on Saturday. The Ferdinand Merchants Association and the Huntingburg Merchants Association are also hosting Small Business Saturday events. Visitors to Ferdinand who register with one of the participating local businesses can enter to win a gift basket valued at $675.