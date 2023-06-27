JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — Sultan’s Run Golf Club is home to this 2023’s Senior LPGA Championship.

Officials say the athletes have traveled around the country, and the club says the championship has an impact on tourism where thousands are expected to attend between June 26 and July 1.

“This is my third Senior LPGA Championship, so I’m just really excited to be here,” said Tonya Gill Dankaert from Atlanta. “I’m a teaching pro, so just getting a few days off work to be here and play and compete is pretty fun.”

The club says they are also excited to host a championship of this caliber.

“I feel honored being around these LPGA players, these legends of golf,” said Jeff Howerton, PGA, who serves as Sultan’s Run’s head golf professional. “It’s been a wonderful thing.

“These girls don’t get to play in many tournaments, so they’re all in great moods and happy to be able to play, and we’re honored and fortunate to give them our venues.”

Meanwhile, Sultan’s Run had to expedite its plans to serve as the championship’s host.

It only had less than a year to plan course operations and coordinate sponsorships at different holes.

Coming up this weekend in championship play, hotter temperatures in the region may impact some scores, but the golf staff say it’s nothing the athletes have seen before.

Staff members say they will have water at almost every tee box.

Athletes say the weather and course conditions will decide certain factors in which champion is crowned.

“I think it just depends on the weather. I think scores could be low,” Dankaert said. “There’s a lot of holes you can make birdie out there, but there’s some tricky holes too. So, it will be interesting to see what the scores are.”