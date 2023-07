HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Jasper Street Department will be closing Schuetter Road at the Sunset Drive intersection starting Wednesday, July 19 for a storm sewer replacement.

Officials state the work will start at 8 a.m. and continue through Thursday, July 20 at 4 p.m., barring any unforeseen problems.

Officials also state this schedule is subject to change to weather conditions, and motorists should use St. Charles Street, Northwood Avenue. and Newton Street as a detour.