HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Dubois County Museum’s Trivia Night has returned for 2023.

The 2023 Trivia Night and Museum Fundraiser will be on April 22, starting at 6:30 p.m. at the museum. A news release says tables are $200 for a team of eight, and the museum is offering sponsorships. Officials say sponsorships are available at the following categories:

Platinum – $7,000 or above Free admission to the museum for company employees on a specific weekend, one free meeting or banquet room use and name recognition on all advertising leading up to the event as well as a table for eight and drink vouchers at Trivia Night.

Gold – $5,000-$6,999 One free meeting or banquet room use, name recognition on all advertising leading up to the event as well as a table for eight and drink vouchers that evening.

Silver – $1,000-$4,999 Name recognition, advertising inclusion up to and during the event as well as a table for eight and drink vouchers.

Bronze – $250-$999 Name recognition at the event as well as a table for eight and drink vouchers.



A spokesperson with the museum says of the event, “Assemble a team of friends, family and colleagues to enjoy a fun-filled night of competition and camaraderie as you support the museum.”

For reservations call 812-634-7733 or email admin@duboiscountymuseum.org.