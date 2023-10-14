HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A water main break has forced a boil advisory for a small portion of Jasper.

The Jasper Municipal Water Department states the order only affects a neighborhood from South Meridian Road to SR 164, including Ruxer Lake houses and houses behind Sultans Run.

Officials say citizens will be informed of changes and when the order is lifted. Officials also say the order will last a minimum of 48 hours or until two consecutive water samples pass tests.

The department is asking for the water to be boiled for five minutes prior to human and pet use, but the water is safe for bathing.

If anyone has questions is asked to call 812-482-5252.