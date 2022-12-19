JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — A Huntingburg woman who was originally accused in connection to the death of 54-year-old Stephanie K. Taylor will not be charged for her passing.

Martha Hale, 20, was taken into custody on December 15 after police accused her of hitting Taylor with her car on US 231 in Jasper. On that night, police say the found marijuana inside the car Hale was driving and a chemical drug test taken by Hale resulted in a “presumptive positive” of marijuana in her system.

Hale was arrested and booked on charges of OWI (Fatality), OWI (Endangerment), Possession of Marijuana and Driving while Suspended. Now, Hale only faces a charge for marijuana possession. She has already pleaded guilty to that charge.

A day before her sentencing, the Jasper Police Department released a statement attempting to clear up any confusion as to why several charges were never formally filed.

“The Jasper Police Department believes that charges were appropriate related to this incident, but the prosecutor’s office was not comfortable pursuing the OWI related charges due to defenses available to the defendant in these type of cases,” the police department states in a press release.

Officers say they respect the prosecutor’s decision and understand current legislation makes these types of cases very difficult to prove in court. JPD adds that it will continue to enforce laws to protect the citizens of the community.