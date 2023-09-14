HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Get Your Teach On (GYTO), a national organization which provides support and training for teachers around the country, chose some local Indiana schools for free professional development and a support program.

A news release says the schools selected to be a part of the GYTO Collaboration Site program, in partnership with the Indiana Department of Education are:

Jasper Elementary School – Jasper

Ireland Elementary School – Ireland

Officials say the Get Your Teach On Collaboration Site program is designed to:

Enhance Professional Development GYTO Collaboration Site teachers will gain exclusive access to cutting-edge professional development opportunities led by top educational experts, enabling them to stay at the forefront of teaching methodologies and pedagogical advancements.

Promote Resource Sharing This collaboration will facilitate the exchange of teaching resources, curriculum materials, and best practices among educators, ensuring that students at the Collaboration Sites receive a high-quality education that fosters their growth and success.

Foster a Collaborative Community The Collaboration Sites will become part of a dynamic community of educators committed to sharing knowledge, expertise, and experiences. This network will provide continuous support for teachers in their quest for excellence.

Encourage Innovation The program will encourage innovative teaching approaches, making learning more engaging and relevant for students.



Hope King, Co-Founder and CEO of Get Your Teach On, says, “Get Your Teach On is all about supporting schools and educators to help them reach their full potential. We’re thrilled to continue and expand our partnership with the Indiana Department of Education for the 2023-24 school year and, very much look forward to working one-on-one with school leaders and educators at our Collaboration Sites this year!”

Officials say for more information about Get Your Teach On’s partnership with the Indiana Department of Education and the Collaboration Site program, please visit this website.