HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A manhunt is underway for a fugitive in Dubois County.

Officials state local law enforcement agencies, Indiana State Police and the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office are in the area of Masterbrand Cabinets in Ferdinand attempting to locate a male suspect, mid 30s, wearing black shorts and a red t-shirt.

Officials also state the male suspect has not been located at this time, and if anyone in the area sees a male matching this description, they are asked to call 911 immediately. It is also unknown if the suspect is armed and dangerous.

