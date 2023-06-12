HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Some local students recieved some scholarships worth $1,000.

Officials say each year, MasterBrand awards up to ten scholarships to high school seniors who are the dependents of MasterBrand associates in the United States and Canada. A news release says these $1,000 scholarships are renewable for up to an additional three years, supporting these students as they tackle college and trade school.

Brayden Beck (Courtesy: MasterBrand)

Hadley Rumbach (Courtesy: MasterBrand)

Alexis Hawkins (Courtesy: MasterBrand)

Aubrey Hostetter (Courtesy: MasterBrand)

Ethan Pierce (Courtesy: MasterBrand)

Taryn Schmitt (Courtesy: MasterBrand)

Natilee Wahl (Courtesy: MasterBrand)

MasterBrand says local recipients include:

Brayden Beck of Huntingburg, is the son of Bradley Beck, who works at the Jasper facility. Brayden is a senior at Forest Park Jr-Sr High School and plans to study HVAC at Ivy Tech Community College.

Alexis Hawkins of Celestine, is the daughter of Krista Knies, who works at the Ferdinand plant. Alexis will graduate from Northeast Dubois High School and is planning to major in Animal Sciences at the University of Kentucky.

Aubrey Hostetter of Jasper, is the daughter of Heather Nesbitt, who works at the office in Jasper. Aubrey is a senior at Northeast Dubois High School and plans to major in Engineering at the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

Ethan Pierce of Huntingburg, is the son of Stephanie Pierce, who is based at the Jasper office. Ethan is graduating from Forest Park Jr-Sr High School and plans to major in Biology at Purdue University.

Hadley Rumbach of Jasper, is the daughter of Justin Rumbach, who works at the Jasper office. Hadley is a senior at Jasper High School and intends to major in Biochemistry at Purdue University.

Taryn Schmitt of Jasper, is the daughter of Janelle Schmitt, who works at the Jasper office. Taryn is graduating from Jasper High School and plans to study Nursing at Purdue University.

Natilee Wahl of Huntingburg, is the daughter of Joe Wahl, who works at the Ferdinand plant. Natilee is a senior at Southridge High School and is majoring in Architecture at Ball State University.

Officials say as in the past, this year’s recipients were chosen by an independent third-party organization based on their academic achievements, community involvement and extracurricular activities.