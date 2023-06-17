HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Winslow man is behind bars after allegedly driving impaired and inappropriately transporting drugs.

According to authorities, officers with the Jasper Police Department were responding to an unrelated call Friday night at around 8:40 p.m. when a car allegedly crossed the center line, nearly causing a head on collision. When a traffic stop was conducted, officials state officers suspected Anthony Eilert of being impaired. An investigation later revealed Eilert allegedly had benzodiazepines, amphetamines and THC in his system. Anthony allegedly was also found to be in possession of schedule 4 substance and legend drugs, transporting inappropriately.

Eilert was booked into the Dubois County Security Center after being cleared by hospital officials on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated/endangerment, possess legend drug or precursor and possess schedule 4 substance.