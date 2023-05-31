HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Neil Elkins has announced his bid to run for Huntingburg Mayor in the upcoming Municipal Election this November.

Elkins filed as an independent candidate and says he will use his years in management and community development to map out the city’s ten-year comprehensive plan.

Elkins values the talents of the citizens and employees that have been so important in the past development of Huntingburg, according to a press release.

“As mayor I will work hard to take Huntingburg to the next level,” he says.

We’re told the platform is he is running on includes supporting economic growth through new small business attraction, improving the appearance of the Main Street corridor, developing amenities within the park plan, developing an aggressive street maintenance plan, continuing with all infrastructure improvements and working closely with Huntingburg’s school system in their efforts to provide the best educational environment for students.

A spokesperson for his campaign tells us Elkins is a state employee and provides technical assistance to communities in shaping and achieving their vision for community and economic development.

He currently serves as a Board Member of the Dubois County Chamber of Commerce, President of Huntingburg Kiwanis, Advisory Board of Dubois Strong, 35-year member of Central Christian Church and various state and local committees.